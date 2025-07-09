Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has introduced a fail system at Class 5 and 8 annual examinations from the current academic year, an official notification said.

To implement the decision, the government Wednesday brought necessary amendments to the Odisha Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2010.

As per a notification issued by the state School and Mass Education Department, a regular examination in Class 5 and 8 will be held at the end of every academic year.

If a child fails in the examination, he/she will be given additional instruction and granted the opportunity for re-examination within a period of two months from the date of declaration of the result, it said.

“If the child appearing in the re-examination…..fails to fulfil the promotion criteria again, he/she shall be held back in fifth class or eighth class, as the case may be,” said the notification.

However, no child will be expelled from any school till the completion of elementary education, the order said.

In December last year, the government of India amended the Right of Children and Free School Education Act 2010 (RTE Act 2010). The amendments allow states to hold regular exams for the students of classes 5 and 8 and hold them back if they fail. These amendments come five years after the RTE Act was amended in 2019.

PTI