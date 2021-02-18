Mumbai: Hindi film actress Dia Mirza recently got married for the second time when she tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi.

This is also Vaibhav’s second marriage. Earlier, he was married to fitness entrepreneur Sunaina Rekhi.

Sunaina has congratulated Dia and Vaibhav for their wedding through social media. Sunaina has written a long post for Dia and Vaibhav on her official Instagram account.

Sunaina wrote in her post, “Yes, my ex-husband has gotten married to Dia (Mirza). I have been getting a lot of DMs and WhatsApp to ask if I am okay if everything is okay if I and Samaira are fine. First, I want to say thank you for feeling like I am your own, and for your concerns.”

She further wrote, “We are perfectly fine. Not just fine, my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where I saw she was throwing flowers. And it’s a really nice extension for her. We don’t have any family in Mumbai and it’s nice she has more family. It is always nice to have more extension in your family.” followed by another note, which reads, “It is so important for a child to see the love in their lives, and if Samaira couldn’t see that kind of love between her father and her mother when she was a young girl, at least she sees love now and she carried that beauty and energy in her future which is so lovely. To be able to see the love in a marriage.”

Notably, Diya’s wedding rituals were completed by a female priest, which can be seen in the wedding photos.

Dia and Vaibhav got married at her Bandra residence Monday. Like Vaibhav, it was the second marriage for Dia as well, after parting ways with producer Sahil Sangha in 2019.