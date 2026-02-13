Koraput: Amid Valentine’s week, a tragic incident has shocked Koraput district after a young couple allegedly died by suicide.

The bodies of Ravi Sindhiri, son of Aruju Sindhiri of Matamjila Gunta village under Peturu panchayat in Pottangi block, and a minor girl, Mary Soda Peli, daughter of Birusu Soda Peli of Badaguda village, were found hanging from a branch of a tamarind tree behind a primary school in the girl’s village on Thursday.

Villagers first noticed the bodies and informed the girl’s family, who then alerted the boy’s family. Both families rushed to the spot and found the couple hanging from the same branch of the tree.

According to reports, Ravi and Mary had been in a relationship for the past few years and wanted to marry. However, their families did not approve of the relationship. Reports further said Ravi was already married and had a child. Family opposition and distress over the relationship are believed to have led the couple to take the extreme step.

On receiving information, Sunki police reached the spot with a team and seized the bodies. Post-mortem examinations were conducted at the Pottangi Community Health Centre, after which the bodies were handed over to the families.

Based on separate complaints filed by the minor girl’s father (Case No. 01/26) and the boy’s father (Case No. 02/26), police have registered two cases and initiated further investigation.

The incident has certainly left the two villages stunned, unfolding at a time when celebrations were expected to bring joy rather than tragedy.