For those who believe in fairy-tale romance, Valentine’s Week is a time of grand gestures, roses, and candlelit dinners. But love isn’t for everyone, and not everyone wants to participate in the romantic frenzy.

Enter Anti-Valentine Week — a rebellious counter-celebration for those who have had their hearts broken, are happily single, or simply find Valentine’s Day overrated and “commercialized”.

What is Anti-Valentine Week?

Anti-Valentine Week is the antithesis of Valentine’s Week, observed by individuals who prefer to embrace self-love, independence and even a bit of humor in the face of heartbreak.

Running from February 15 to February 21, each day carries a distinct theme that resonates with those who are tired of the “commercialized love industry” or recovering from past relationships.

The origins: Why did Anti-Valentine Week start?

The origins of Anti-Valentine Week are not clearly documented, but it likely began as a social media movement, gaining traction among the brokenhearted and the love-averse. Some believe it emerged as a sarcastic response to the overwhelming focus on love during Valentine’s Week, while others see it as a cultural shift toward self-love and independence.

A day-by-day breakdown of Anti-Valentine Week

Each day of Anti-Valentine Week carries its own symbolic meaning, allowing people to engage in activities that range from humorous to deeply personal.

1. February 15: Slap Day

The week kicks off with Slap Day, a metaphorical (and sometimes literal) rejection of toxic relationships. It’s a day to set boundaries, say goodbye to unhealthy attachments, and move forward without guilt.

2. February 16: Kick Day

If Slap Day is about rejecting toxic people, Kick Day is about kicking out negativity in all forms—bad habits, painful memories or even personal doubts that hold you back.

3. February 17: Perfume Day

After ridding yourself of negativity, it’s time for a fresh start. Perfume Day symbolises self-care, indulgence and the idea that life should still smell sweet even after heartbreak. Some people celebrate by gifting themselves expensive perfumes, while others use it as a reminder to embrace new beginnings.

4. February 18: Flirt Day

Enough with the sadness — Flirt Day encourages people to have some lighthearted fun. Whether it’s harmless flirting or just enjoying casual conversations, this day is all about socialising without strings attached.

5. February 19: Confession Day

As the name suggests, Confession Day is when people muster the courage to confess their past mistakes, regrets or even hidden feelings. Some take it as an opportunity to apologise, while others use it to clear their conscience.

6. February 20: Missing Day

Breakups don’t erase memories overnight. Missing Day acknowledges that it’s okay to reflect on the past, but without dwelling in sorrow. This day is for looking back with acceptance and finding closure.

7. February 21: Breakup Day

The final day of Anti-Valentine Week, Breakup Day, is the ultimate farewell to a past relationship. Whether it means officially breaking ties with an ex, deleting old messages, or just mentally moving on, this day signifies closure and a fresh start.

At its core, Anti-Valentine Week is not just about rejecting love—it’s about reclaiming one’s happiness, whether that means self-care, independence, or just a good laugh at the absurdity of modern romance. Some see it as a humorous way to deal with heartbreak, others genuinely appreciate the chance to move on and embrace singlehood.

