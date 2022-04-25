Jajpur: The illegal loot of granite, laterite stone, sand, murram and other minor minerals continue unabated in Jajpur district. Worse, with the rise in bombing and murders by mafia, local social activists and media persons feel unsafe to raise their voices against the illegal activities.

On the other hand, the mafia is hand in gloves with some corrupt government officials who help them transport these valuable stones and minerals.

Fatal incidents like bombing and murder over illegal quarrying of sand have become regular occurrences in the district. In a recent case, a few miscreants made a murderous attack on social activist Sarbeswar Behura in Binjharpur after he objected the illegal activities.

Also read: Odisha Chief Secy directs DISCOMs to ensure uninterrupted power supply

Similarly, a reporter of an electronic media was attacked Saturday, when he had gone to Bada Pokhari sand quarry near Bandalo village under Barchana block for collecting news. Similarly, the brutal attack on a web news portal was debated and criticised all over the state, which took place a few days ago.

According to sources, a tractor-load trip of sand being transported from Bada Pokhari to other places in broad day-light fetches Rs 500.

Worse, the mafia is also threatening locals and when querried claim that the sand is being quarried for the restoration of Bada Pokhari under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Allegedly, no signage has been put up at the said site mentioning details about any ongoing work. Moreover, machines have been engaged for quarrying instead of MGNREGA job cardholders.

Sand quarried from the Bada Pokhari is not being dumped on its embankment and rather being shifted to any unknown location.

Some villagers had earlier visited the district Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore Thursday and submitted a memorandum in this regard seeking his direct intervention in the sensitive issue. The residents also contacted the local mediapersons for coverage of news.

Recently, two other reporters were attacked when they were videographing of the illegal activity. Their mobile phones were snatched by mafias.

Illegal quarrying is going on rampantly at Chanditala, Bantala, Khaera, Badachana, Paria and Bairi under Darpan tehsil. Tractor-load of minor minerals are being transported every day, thanks to the negligent attitude of the administration.

PNN