New Delhi: The value of the vote of a Member of Parliament (MP) has gone down to 700 from 708 in the presidential poll scheduled for July 18. This is due to the absence of a Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. The value of the vote of an MP in a presidential election is based on the number of elected members in legislative assemblies of states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Pondicherry and Jammu and Kashmir. The value of the vote of a MP has been fixed at 708 since the 1997 presidential election.

Responding to a question on value of vote of each MP due to the absence of a Legislative Assembly in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told reporters that the value of vote of each MP will be 700.

“It was 708 (earlier). It has been changing. It was 702 (at one time),” he said. “This time it will be 700,” Kumar added.

The Electoral College for the presidential election comprises the elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and those of the legislative assemblies of states and Union Territories including Delhi and Pondicherry.

Nominated MPs and MLAs as well as members of legislative councils cannot vote to elect the president.

Before it was bifurcated into two Union Territories of Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir in August 2019, the erstwhile state of J&K had 83 Assembly seats.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the Union Territory of J&K will have a legislative assembly, while Ladakh will be governed directly by the Centre.

The Centre had announced that elections to the Legislative Assembly would be held after the completion of the delimitation of assembly constituencies.

It is not for the first time that legislators of a state assembly will not be able to participate in the presidential elections.

In 1974, the 182-member Gujarat assembly was dissolved in March following the ‘Navnirman Andolan’ and could not be constituted before the presidential election in which Fakruddin Ali Ahmed was elected.

However, Jammu and Kashmir will not go unrepresented in the presidential elections as members of Lok Sabha will be eligible to exercise their franchise to elect the First Citizen of the country.

The value of vote of an MP for the first presidential election in 1952 was 494. It increased marginally to 496 in the 1957 presidential election, followed by 493 (1962), 576 (1967 and 1969).

In the 1974 presidential election, the value of vote of an MP was 723. It has been fixed at 702 for the presidential elections from 1977 to 1992.

President Ram Nath Kovind completes his term on July 24, and his successor has to be elected before that.

In states, the value of vote of each MLA varies in different states. In Uttar Pradesh, the value of vote of each MLA stands at 208, followed by 176 in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, it is 175. In Sikkim, the value of vote per MLA is seven, while it is nine in Nagaland and eight in Mizoram.