Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan shared a selfie from his workout schedule.

Varun took to Instagram Stories and shared a photograph where he is wearing a dark ‘ganji’ and revealing a scar on his shoulder.

“Scar tissue training,” Varun captioned the image.

He will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1. The new version is directed by his father David Dhawan, who had earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Varun Thursday shared the poster of his forthcoming film, where his character is seen wearing a mask.

The film was originally slated to hit theatres May 1 but the release got stalled owing to the outbreak of coronavirus.