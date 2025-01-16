Mumbai: Hindi film star Varun Dhawan has started shooting for Border 2, the upcoming sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 war epic Border, the makers announced Thursday.

Veteran actor Sunny Deol is returning for the sequel, which is being directed by Anurag Singh.

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the follow-up is backed by Dutta alongside Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

“Action, grit, and patriotism! Actor Varun Dhawan begins the #Border2 journey in the scenic cantonment areas of Jhansi with producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Co-producer Shiv Chanana and director Anurag Singh leading the way,” T-Series posted on Instagram.

According to the makers, the film is set against a backdrop of patriotism and courage” and promises to deliver “unparalleled action, gripping drama, and emotional depth”.

The war drama will be released in theatres January 23, 2026.

Border, which chronicled a pivotal chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, was a hit at the box office when it was released in June 1997. The film also starred Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar.

Its supporting cast included Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.