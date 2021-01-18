Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot Sunday with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, according to sources close to the family. Varun Dhawan and Natasha were supposed to get married last year also. But the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus stalled their plans for a glam and glitz wedding. Varun and Dalal did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship.

“The wedding will be January 24 as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends in Alibaug. The pre-wedding functions will start from January 22,” a source privy to the arrangements said.

The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021.

A couple of years back, there were some rumours doing the round that the relationship between Varun and Natasha was on the verge of breaking up. However, the couple rubbished those rumours and moved ahead in life as if nothing had happened.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

It should be stated here that during the shooting of the film, Varun was infected by the COVID-19 virus. However, he recovered quickly and resumed shooting for the film once again.