When a person does not get success in his/her career in terms of hard work, then he/she gets frustrated and upset. Finally, they start cursing their luck.

In such a situation one should also pay attention to Vastu doshas. Sometimes due to some Vaastu defects, the success of the career is hindered. In such a situation, there are some tips which can overcome the obstacles of Vastu in the career.

Plant Banana tree: According to Vastu Shastra, despite of hard work if one is failing to get success in his career then plant a banana tree in front of the house. Keep it clean around it. It is believed that the more a banana tree grows, the more your career will grow.

Study facing East direction: While studying face eastern side as it increases confidence.

According to the scriptures, the east direction is of Lord Ganesha which is the form of force, intelligence. It is believed that opening the doors and windows of the Northeast brings positive energy to the house.

If there are problems in your life or career, do not use dark or gray colored clothes.

The wall of the northern direction of the house should be painted in orange color. According to Vastu Shastra, a person gets quick success by doing this.