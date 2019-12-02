Mumbai: From being lovers to being pronounced as husband and wife, actors Vatsal Sheth have come a long way in their relationship. The star couple is currently celebrating their second marriage anniversary in Maldives and seems very much in love.

Married November 28, 2019, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta met on the show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar and became good friends. The bond got stronger when Vatsal became a real-life hero and saved Ishita from an accident on the show.

On November 28, 2019, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta completed two years of marital bliss and to celebrate the same, the lovebirds headed off to the Maldives. In a short four-day vacation to the Maldives, Ishita and Vatsal are making the most of their ‘us’ time with a beautiful view and even more loving company.

Sharing an ‘on-the-way to the Maldives’ picture from the flight, while Ishita wrote, “Happy anniversary @vattyboy #maldives here we come” Vatsal captioned it, “Happy Anniversary @ishidutta … Maldives here we comeeeee.” To mark their second anniversary, Vatsal posted a ‘lost in each other’s eyes’ picture with Ishita and wrote, “Happy 2nd Anniversary @ishidutta.”

Speaking about their Maldives trip, Vatsal Sheth had said, “It’s a special day. We get married once and it’s important to celebrate and reflect on the distance that we have covered so far. It’s been a great journey with Ishita. We both love Maldives, the sea, the ambience there. What better than Maldives to celebrate this special day.”

Describing his life after marriage as an ‘amazing’ one, Vatsal Sheth in an interview with the Hindustan Times had revealed that it wasn’t a love at first sight for them. He had stated, “Nobody is going to believe us but we did not fall in love on the sets of our show [Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar]. The reports that while shooting for it we would spend a lot of time inside the van and all are not true. Our feelings developed when we started meeting after the show got over and became really good friends.” The buzz was that while shooting for the show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar, the makers made them sign a ‘no-dating clause’. But gradually Vatsal and Ishita got struck by the Cupid, fell in love and hid it from everyone. And rest as it is said, is history!

Vatsal had shared, “Marriage is sacred, and I did not want to make an event out of it. Also, we weren’t making marriage plans for long. It was a sudden affair, only few of my friends and relatives knew about it. I also prefer keeping my personal and professional life separate and made sure that my work is not hampered. So, I just took three days off from my show, even my co-stars and makers of the show did not have any clue.”