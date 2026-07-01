New Delhi: The Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025 will come into force across rural India Wednesday, marking the launch of a new framework aimed at strengthening rural employment, livelihood security and sustainable village development by enhancing the statutory wage employment guarantee from 100 days to 125 days per eligible rural household.

The Ministry of Rural Development said the new legislation seeks to create durable rural assets and accelerate the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision through improved livelihood opportunities and stronger rural infrastructure.

Earlier Tuesday, on the eve of the nationwide rollout, Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Centre, in coordination with States and Union Territories, had completed all administrative, financial and technical preparations for a seamless transition to the new framework.

“Our priority is to ensure that no eligible rural worker remains without work even for a single day. The Centre and the States have worked together to complete all preparations for the implementation of the VB-G RAM G Act. Adequate financial resources have been made available, implementation systems are fully in place and ongoing works will continue without interruption. The enhanced guarantee of 125 days of wage employment will strengthen rural livelihoods, create durable community assets and accelerate the vision of Viksit Bharat,” Chouhan said.

According to the ministry, the enhanced employment guarantee under the Act is expected to provide greater income security to rural households while promoting the creation of durable community assets that contribute to long-term rural development.

To facilitate the nationwide implementation, the Government has released an interim allocation of Rs 95,692.31 crore to States and Union Territories. The ministry said the allocation would ensure uninterrupted implementation of the programme, timely wage payments to workers and a smooth transition to the new framework from the first day of its rollout.

The Centre said the allocation reflects its commitment to ensuring that no State or Union Territory faces disruption in implementing the new legislation.

The ministry described the implementation of the VB-G RAM G Act as a significant milestone in India’s rural development journey, saying it reinforces the government’s commitment to building self-reliant, resilient and prosperous rural communities as the foundation of Viksit Bharat @2047.

It also highlighted the outcome of the recently concluded Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Sammelan (RGVS), during which Rural Development Ministers from all States and Union Territories apprised the Union Rural Development Minister of their preparedness for operationalising the Act from July 1.

According to the ministry, 29 States and Union Territories have already made budgetary provisions for implementing the Act, while 24 States have notified the VB-G RAM G State Scheme.

The national launch of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 will be held July 2 at Mukkavaripalli village in Obulavaripalle Mandal of Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh. Chouhan will formally launch the Mission at the event.