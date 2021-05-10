Bhubaneswar: She is not known as well as some of her male counterparts of the Indian cricket team. However, Veda Krishnamurthy has performed on a consistent basis for the Indian women’s cricket team. Veda Krishnamurthy has said cricket is her only solace after she lost her mother and sister with a couple of weeks because of Covid-19.

Veda said Monday that her family did everything right, but still Covid-19 found its way to cause her huge losses. Last week, Veda lost her sister Vatsala to Covid-19. In April, the cricketer’s mother had also passed away. So the past few weeks have been nothing short of traumatic for the Indian cricketer.

“The last few days have been very heartbreaking to all of us at home. You both were the foundation of our house. Never imagined I would be seeing this day knowing that you both are not with me, it breaks my heart. Amma, you have made a brave child, taught me to be as practical as I can in every situation. The trait is obviously passed on by you. You were the most beautiful, happy, selfless person I ever knew. Akka, I know I was your most favourite person. You are a fighter, have inspired me to never let go till the last minute,” wrote Veda in a Twitter post.

“You were those two people who found joy in everything I did, everything I said. I always had a very big ego that I have two mothers but guess ego is never too good for anyone. The last few days I spent with you both was so relaxing and we were all so happy. I never imagined that would be our last. My world has just gone upside down after you both left me. Not sure how we as family are going to regroup. All I can say is that I love you both very much and will miss you both. Thanks to all the love I received,” she added.

Condolences have poured in for Veda since tragedy hit her family. Even though she is heartbroken, Veda knows the only way out to put the past behind her is by spending more and more time on the cricket field. It is exactly what she plans to do, more so because an important tour is coming up. The Indian eves are scheduled to travel to England for a Test series and Veda is looking forward to that. She feels that by doing good on the tour she will make her mom and sister happy.

Stay brave and chin up girl.