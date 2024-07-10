Bhubaneswar: Vedangi Kulkarni, an endurance athlete who holds a Guinness World Record for becoming the fastest woman to cycle from Manali to Leh, has started her historic cycling journey around the globe July 8, 2024, according to a release issued by INS Chilka, Tuesday. The release said Vedangi, who visited INS Chilka July 7, is all set to create history by cycling around the globe twice. During an interactive session, she shared her incredible journey, emphasising the importance of discipline and courage that resonates with the Agniveers. Her stories of resilience and perseverance were met with admiration and enthusiasm from the audience. Comrade NP Pradeep, Commanding Officer of INS Chilka, flagged off Vedangi’s cycling journey, Monday. This momentous event marks the beginning of the epic adventure that will see her cycling through 19 countries. Vedangi, who started her journey from INS Chilka, will be completing the feat at picturesque Chilika Lake in November this year – an inspiring story for all to push their boundaries and pursue their dreams, the release added.