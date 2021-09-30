Binika: Farmers are a worried lot nowadays after the incessant rainfall triggered by low-pressure destroyed their vegetable crops at Jampali village under this block in Subarnapur district, a report said.

They had borrowed a lot from local moneylenders and other sources to raise their crops. However, their hopes have been shattered after their crops were destroyed in the rainfall.

Reports said that the village has carved out a niche for itself in vegetable cultivation as majority of the residents eke out their living from vegetable farming. Farmers in the village have cultivated various vegetables like cauliflower, brinjal, tomato, long beans, bitter gourd, chilly, raddish as well as greens on 55 acre of farmlands. They earn very good money from vegetable farming which helps in managing their families and in meeting other expenses.

This time they have cultivated cauliflower and cabbages planning to sell them at the start of winter season at Jampali haat and to transport to outside markets. However, the low-pressure triggered rainfall frustrated their plan by destroying their vegetable crops. The rainwater has submerged their farmlands. And by the time they could manage to drain out the water they found vegetable plants had been already destroyed.

The farmers are now worried about paying their loans back and meeting the expenses of their family. A few of them could salvage very little from their cultivation. However, they are not hopeful of a good harvest. Farmers alleged the horticulture officials of Binika are not visiting their village when they need them most to battle the crisis.

They alleged that horticulture officers and other officials are hardly attending their office in Binka block headquarters. They visit the office once or twice in a month only to conduct and attend the government programme. They are not visiting their farmlands to take stock of the actual situation arising out of the heavy rainfall.

Farmers Suresh Gadua, Binod Bisi, Sukadev Deheri, Prakash Deheri, Rit Kalita, Sarjan Pradhan, Bhaskar Gadua, and Bipin Karna alleged that the state has made provision of supplying seeds, saplings and plant medicines to the farmers at subsidised rates but the horticulture department never provides any assistance to any farmers in their village.

They demanded that the horticulture department must provide them with financial assistance when they have been hit hard by the calamity. They warned to approach the district Collector if the horticulture department ignores their pleas.

When contacted, Hitesh Badhei, block horticulture officer said he was not aware of the crop loss in Jampali village. He, however, assured to conduct a probe and take remedial measures if the farmers submit written complaints before him.

