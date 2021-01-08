Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) issued a notification Thursday afternoon that, the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across Odisha will carry out ‘cashless’ transactions for vehicle related services from January 11 onwards.

The step was taken as part of the State government’s 5T initiative to improve user experience and bring transparency as well. Vehicle owners can now pay online or in the links provided by the respective RTOs, the STA tweeted on its official Twitter page.

“As a part of 5T initiative of State Government to improve the user experience, it is decided that all transactions relating to Government revenue and service charges of concessionaire in VAHAN portal for vehicle related services will be made in Online and URL mode only w.e.f. 11.01.2021 and no cash will be accepted at RTO counters for vehicle related services at all RTOs of the State,” the notification read.

Vehicle related services include payment of tax, fee, applying and taking printouts of permits, fitness, road tax/fee receipts. Transactions can be carried out by visiting https://parivahan.gov.in website.

The new administrative initiative will help reduce long queues at RTO counters for making payments and will improve user satisfaction.

Notably, all Driving License (DL) related payments were earlier made cashless on ‘Sarathi’ portal from March 16, 2020.

PNN