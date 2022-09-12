“Ambition is the path to success. Persistence is the vehicle you arrive in,” says Varun Datta an UK-based Venture Capitalist who went from zero to being a prominent business tycoon and an inspiration for many.

Varun Datta funds start-ups, and early-stage and emerging businesses. These businesses generally exhibit some good potential for expansion. Blockchain technology, health care, holistic wellness, entertainment platforms like OTTs and content creation, and cannabis CBD in the USA are the industries he looks forward to for investment.

Businesses with exceptional development potential are given access to venture capital, a pooled investment fund.

Investors looking for private equity shares in start-ups or small businesses have their funds managed by them. However, it comes with associated risks.

Without a doubt, not everyone will be able to succeed in this business without following a computed and strategic approach.

Varun is unstoppable, though.

He supports and fosters innovation and creativity. Varun provides these businesses with financial support as well as mentorship and direction.

A decentralized ledger made possible by blockchain technology allows for perfect transparency and privacy in the recording of transactions.

It makes it possible to create new efficiencies and opportunities.

The potential for growth in this industry is enormous given digitalization. Similar circumstances apply to emerging types of entertainment like OTT platforms and content creation.

According to him, it’s crucial to improve both the healthcare system and focus on each person’s overall health in today’s time. It is a field that is always transforming for the betterment of everyone.

To accomplish anything, ambition and purpose is the most important aspect. The second one is intent and will. Then comes the series of hard work, persistence, preparation, effort, and patience.

Varun suggests young minds to think big and take risks. The courage of taking risks dictates the extent of success.

Moreover, in any industry, in-depth market research is essential to design strategies and understand the demands. Fulfillment of those demands and adding value to people’s lives is a must for businesses to grow.

Also, considering and working for the greater good and long-term outcomes than short-term, profit-oriented goals leads to success and contentment. And that, is the goal.