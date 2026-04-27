Mumbai: Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor, best known for playing supporting roles in films like Hindustan Ki Kasam, Sone Pe Suhaaga, Balidaan, passed away Monday afternoon due to cardiac arrest, his actor friend Avatar Gill said.

He was 80.

“I got a call from Bharat ji’s son Rahul saying that his father passed away around 3:00 pm due to cardiac arrest at his residence. He was unwell for three days,” the actor’s close friend Avatar Gill told PTI.

“I’ve known him for more than 50 years. We did many plays and acted in films together. We were constantly in touch but for a week we didn’t speak to each other. For me it is like losing an elder brother, a mentor, and a friend,” he said.

Bharat Kapoor has largely played negative roles in films like Barsaat, Aakhree Raasta, Noorie, Ram Balram, Inkaar and many others.

The last rites of Bharat Kapoor were performed this evening at 6:00 PM at the crematorium near Sion Hospital, while the chautha ceremony will be held April 30 at the North Bombay Association.

“Family and close friends from the industry, including Rakesh Bedi, director Ramesh Talvar, and theatre actors paid their last respects to him,” Gill said.

Bharat Kapoor is survived by wife Lopa and sons Rahul and Sagar. His daughter Kavita died a few years ago.