Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty has fallen sick and has been admitted to a Hyderabad-based hospital for further treatment.

Odisha Cine Artistes Association’s general secretary, Sritam Das said the actor was staying with his daughter in Hyderabad. He had undergone a surgery during his stay there. When he was just about to be discharged Tuesday, he complained of chest pain. The doctors diagnosed him with some cardiac issues, shifted him to ICU and immediately put him on ventilator. His condition is improving, it’s learnt.

The actor was born at Pandiri (Kendrapara district) in 1950. He was brought up in Baripada in Mayurbhanj. After his graduation he joined the National School of Drama in New Delhi. Actors like Nasseruddin Shah, Om Puri and Raj Babbar were his classmates.

In 1971, he made his debut in Chilika Tire. That year the film won the National Award.

PNN