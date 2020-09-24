Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and former Odisha minister Sheikh Matlub Ali breathed his last at a private hospital here Thursday, family sources informed. He was 78. His son Masud Ali told reporters that Matlub Ali was suffering from complications in the chest. He was admitted to the hospital September 14.

Born in 1942 December 16, Matlub was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly four times (1974, 1980, 1985 and 1995) from Mahanga constituency in Kendrapara district. He represented the Congress party.

Apart from his political career, Matlub also worked with voluntary organisations like ‘OXFAM’ and ‘Save the Children Fund’ for the development of Harijans and tribals. He worked tirelessly for the people during floods, drought and cyclones in Cuttack as well as Kendrapara district. He was in the forefront of voluntary work when Koraput and Kalahandi districts were hit by an acute drought in 1967. His selfless devotion for helping people made him a very popular leader among the masses.

Politicians cutting across party lines expressed grief and conveyed the deep condolences on demise of the former MLA.

PNN