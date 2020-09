Bhubaneswar: Eminent Odia litterateur, columnist and critic Prof Bauribandhu Kar passed away at his residence in Bhubaneswar Saturday morning.

He was 70 years of age.

Kar was born on September 12, 1951 at Khanditar village in Jajpur district. His father was Anathabandhu Kar and mother was Subhadra Devi. He had consecutively got two gold medals for his outstanding performances in B.A (Honours) and M.A both in Odia.

The legendary Odia writer did his Ph.D degree in 1983 from Utkal University. Later, in 1998 he worked as the head of Odia Department at Berhampur University, Bhanja Vihar in Ganjam district.

Being an acclaimed author and novelist Kar had written several valuable books including ‘Odia Sahityara Itihasa’, ‘Odia Prabandha Sahitya’, ‘Swadhinata Parabarti Odia Upanyasa’, ‘Subarna Samalochana’, ‘Abhinandana Grantha’, ‘Samalochana Bharati’, ‘Chintana Anuchintana’, ‘Nana Alochana’ and ‘Surendra Samikhya’.

The Odisha Sahitya Akademi as well as several eminent personalities from the state have deeply condoled Kar’s demise.

PNN