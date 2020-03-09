Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Max von Sydow is no more. The news of the demise of the Swedish-born star was shared by his family ‘with a broken heart and infinite sadness’, reported ‘deadline.com’ Monday. He was 90.

Among numerous roles that won Sydow accolades are Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (1957), George Stevens’ The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965), William Friedkin’s The Exorcist (1973), David Lynch’s Dune (1984), Woody Allen’s Hannah And Her Sisters (1986), Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report (2002), and Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island (2009). In 1983, Von Sydow also played the James Bond villain Ernst Blofeld in Never Say Never Again.

GenNow viewers also known him as Lor San Tekka in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and for his role of Three-eyed Raven in Game Of Thrones, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

“It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow, on March 8, 2020,” a statement from his widow Catherine von Sydow said.

The actor’s 65-year career spanned acclaimed arthouse movie, Hollywood blockbusters, and television.

Von Sydow was nominated for two Oscars during his career, including Best Actor in 1998 for Pelle the Conqueror. His other Academy Award nomination was as Best Supporting Actor for his role in 2011’s Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close.

The actor enjoyed a run of 11 films with Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman, including The Seventh Seal, in which he plays chess with ‘Death’.

