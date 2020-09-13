Bhubaneswar: The Odia film industry lost another veteran actor in the form of Ajit Das who breathed his last Sunday. He was 71.

According to family sources, He had been suffering from fever for a week. Then he had his swab test done and the report turned out to be COVID-19 positive August 31. He was admitted to a COVID-19 hospital in the city September 1.

Born January 20, 1949 in Mayurbhanj district’s Karanjia town, Das started his journey in 1976 as an antagonist in the movie Sindura Bindu. Among his other notable films are Sandhya Tara, Punarmilan, Aahuti, Pipasa, Balidan, Hakim Babu, Parajhia Ghara Bhangena, Stree and Sarpanch Babu.

Das was also the former Head of the Department of Drama at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya. He was student of the National School of Drama.

His wife Maya Das has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief at the passing away of Das.

Describing late Ajit Das as a genius, the chief minister said that Das has left an indelible mark in Odia film industry as a versatile actor and director. The Chief Minister has conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

PNN