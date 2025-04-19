Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odisha journalist Ratikanta Mohanty died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar Saturday morning, family members said.

Mohanty, 70, is survived by wife Sipra and two daughters, Puja and Bandana.

He was suffering from kidney-related ailments for the last few years, they said.

In his four-decade career, Mohanty worked with several news organisations and was considered to be a pioneer in political reporting.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed condolences over the demise of Mohanty.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear the news of the demise of senior journalist Ratikanta Mohanty. As Rati Bhai, he was well-known in the social and political circles of the state. He will be remembered for his honesty, impartiality and dedication. I pray for the eternal peace of his soul and express my condolences to the bereaved family,” Majhi said in Odia in a post on X.

A statement issued by Patnaik’s office described Mohanty as someone who was fully dedicated to journalism.

“His talent and honesty were unparalleled. We lost an iconic journalist and a noble human being,” it said.

PTI