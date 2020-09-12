Choudwar: Legendary Jatra artist of Odisha Mahendra Kumar Das popularly known as Bhiku Seth who always played the role of villain breathed his last at his Choudwar based residence in Cuttack district. He passed away after a massive heart attack.

Also read: Renowned Odia film director, lyricist Sarada Prasanna Nayak no more

Das was 55 years of age. The veteran artist was taken from his house to SCB Medical College and Hospital after he complained of acute chest pain. Sources close to the artiste said that he suffered heart stroke Friday late night and died on the way to hospital.

The stage artiste became a household name for his memorable role in the play ‘Saguna Basichi Dena Melei’ which earned him the moniker of Bhiku Seth.

Mahendra, a member of Kalinga Gananatya, was among the most influential stage actors in the state who was noted for his portrayal of negative characters. He had also worked with troupes such as Parbati Gananatya and Dhauli Gananatya.

PNN