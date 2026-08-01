New Delhi: Vice Admiral A N Pramod, who as the Director General Naval Operations (DGNO) was closely involved in the planning, preparedness and operational readiness of the Indian Navy during Operation Sindoor, Saturday took charge as the new Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, officials said.

He also served as the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet during Operation Snow Leopard following the Galwan incident. The flag officer also participated in Operation Vijay in 1999 and Operation Parakram in 2001, they said.

He succeeds Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, who superannuated from service July 31 after more than 38 years of distinguished service.

An alumnus of the 38th Integrated Cadet Course, Naval Academy, Goa, Vice Admiral Pramod was commissioned into the Indian Navy July 1, 1990.

The flag officer is a CAT ‘A’ Sea King air operations officer and a communication and electronic warfare specialist. He is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the Naval Higher Command Course at the Naval War College, Goa, the Navy said.

In a distinguished career spanning over 36 years, the flag officer has held a wide range of command, operational, instructional, and staff appointments, both afloat and ashore, and the important afloat appointments include Executive Officer of INS Rajput, a guided missile destroyer, and command of INS Abhay, an anti-submarine warfare patrol vessel, INS Shardul, a Landing Ship Tank (Large) and INS Satpura, a guided missile frigate.

On elevation to the rank of Vice Admiral, he served as the Director General Naval Operations (DGNO) from December 2023 to July 2026.

As DGNO, he was closely involved in the planning, preparedness and operational readiness of Indian Navy during Operation Sindoor, and conduct of maritime security operations during the ongoing West Asia crisis, a Navy spokesperson said.