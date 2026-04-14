New Delhi: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Tuesday led parliamentarians and people in paying floral tributes to B R Ambedkar in Parliament complex on his 135th birth anniversary.

Every year, hundreds of people line up to pay tributes to one of the key architects of the Indian Constitution at his statue in Parliament complex.

Vice President Radhakrishnan, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chair, PM Modi, Speaker Birla, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge offered flowers at the portrait and statue of Ambedkar.

Kharge, who is also Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Modi were seen having a brief but an animated discussion at the venue.

Earlier, the prime minister, the speaker and Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju were seen having a long discussion as they awaited the arrival of Radhakrishnan.

A jurist, Ambedkar was also the first Union Law minister of independent India.

PTI