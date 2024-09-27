Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal took to his social media handle and shared a glance at his power-packed rehearsal from the stage of IIFA.

Taking to his Instagram platform, Vicky shared a set of pictures and videos with the entire as he performed his most sensational track ‘Tauba Tauba’.

He captioned the post, “Let’s do this! #iifa2024”

In the first slide, Vicky added a picture of him from the stage in his powerful avatar. The actor is seen in all-black attire with a black cap and white sneakers.

Vicky also posted a short glimpse from the stage in which he is practicing the song as the screen features ‘Tauba Tauba’ in a red background as the group of other dancers join him.

In another snapshot, the ‘Manmarziyaan’ actor was seen raising his one arm with other dancers as they practiced for Vicky’s upcoming performance and the next shot featured him doing his iconic move from the song which has already emerged as the step of the year.

In the last picture, Vicky gave a heartwarming tribute to his die-hard admirers who were present there to watch their favorite star perform before his big night arrives to entertain everyone with his charm and immense talent.

Earlier, Vicky shared a reel of his from the workout session filled with a twist as he was seen dancing his heart out on the song ‘Dekha Tainu’ which has already gained a huge appreciation from the social community worldwide.

The three-day award ceremony will commence from September 27 to 29 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

On the work front, Vicky will appear in the historical epic Chhava helmed by Zara Hatke Zara Bachke fame director Laxman Utekar.

In the movie, Vicky will be essaying the role of the Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji. “Chhava” also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.

The film is all set to hit the theaters December 6, 2024 in a tight clash with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer- Pushpa 2: The Rule helmed by director Sukumar.

Apart from Chhava Vicky will also feature in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love and War opposite Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.