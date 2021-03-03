Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a video riding a horse and says that he is back to basics!

Vicky posted the clip on Instagram, where he looks dapper in a black T-shirt and blue pants.

“Walk and trot. Back to basics,” Vicky captioned the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The actor is currently busy with Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

He will also be seen in the film The Immortal Ashwatthama. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to go on the floors later this year.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project. His other upcoming film is Karan Johar’s multistarrer Takht, where he is cast as Aurangzeb.