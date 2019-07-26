Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal’s fans are going to get a perfect gift on ‘Kargil Diwas’. The makers of the blockbuster movie featuring Vicky Kaushal: ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ will re-release in movie theatres July 26 to celebrate ‘Kargil Diwas’.

The January 2019-released film will be screened at 500 theatres across Maharashtra on the eve of ‘Kargil Diwas’. The initiative to release ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ has been taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and this time, the audience will get to watch it for free.

‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ is based on the September 29, 2016 retaliation attacks carried out by the Indian Army in response to the terror attacks at Uri in which 17 Army personnel and four militants were killed in the six hours of battle that followed after the surprise attack. India decided to retaliate with the surgical strikes September 29. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the film.

Also featuring Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina, the film hit the screens January 11 earlier this year. The film clashed with Anupam Kher’s ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ and emerged triumphant at the box office.

Agencies