Mumbai: As actress Katrina Kaif turned 41 Tuesday, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal penned a romantic note for his “love”, saying that making memories with her is his favourite part of life.

Vicky took to Instagram and shared a panoply of pictures featuring him and his wife.

The first image shows Vicky tightly holding on to Katrina, with the two looking at each other lovingly.

The second image captures them lying in bed and posing for a selfie.

The third photo seems to be from their wedding celebration, focusing on their intertwined hands.

Another image shows them twinning in white attire as they participate in a puja with folded hands.

Some pictures also depict moments of them enjoying pizzas and vacationing together, with the last image solely featuring Katrina.

“Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy birthday my love,” Vicky wrote in the caption.

Actress Ananya Panday took to the comment section and wrote: “Best”.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wished Katrina a “happy birthday”.

In 2021, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

During a promotion for his upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’ on Monday, Vicky addressed rumours about Katrina’s pregnancy, stating that they will share any “good news” when the time comes.

He said: “When there is some good news, we will be very happy to share it with you. But until then, it’s just speculation. Jab good news ka time aayega we will share with you (When the time for good news comes, we will share it with you).”