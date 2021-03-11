Mumbai: A stunt performed by Uri actor Vicky Kaushal on horseback has not gone down well with a section of netizens, who feel he could have been kinder to the animal. Vicky shared a photo of his stunt on Instagram on Thursday.

In the image, Vicky standing straight on a horse’s back, striking balance with both hands stretched. The actor claimed that he has recreated Anil Kapoor’s painting in the film “Welcome”, where Kapoor’s character Majnu bhai had painted a donkey standing on the back of a horse.

Sharing a photo of the stunt on Instagram, Vicky tagged Anil Kapoor and wrote: “Got a little too inspired by Majnu bhai’s painting this morning. @anilskapoor.”

A section of netizens didn’t find the actor’s stunt very kind towards the animal.

“Can we for once think about to the animal,” commented a user.

“Is that horse ok?” asked another user.

“I am pretty sure this is bad for the horse’s back. Vicky you can do better than this,” suggested another user.

However, the actor found support among industry colleagues and friends.

Kiara Advani wrote: “Haha toppp.”

“Crazyy,” commented Tiger Shroff.

Bhumi Pednekar posted: “Haha! best”

“Wah wah,” expressed director Shashank Khaitan.