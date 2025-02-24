New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, which was released February 14, has earned over Rs 400 crore at the box office to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

The movie, based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, features Kaushal in the titular role. Actor Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Yesubai.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film has been produced under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the total worldwide box office collection of Chhaava stands at Rs 444.50 crore. The domestic box office (nett) is Rs 326.75 crore and gross is Rs 391.35 crore. The overseas earnings are Rs 53.15 crore.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Chhaava marked another collaboration for Kaushal and Utekar, who have previously worked in 2023’s romantic-comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

