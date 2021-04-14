Mumbai: There are quite a few star kids who have not stepped into the film industry but are quite famous on social media. It also includes Mr. Perfectionist’s daughter Ira khan.

Recently, a new video of her is going viral in which she is seen kick boxing with her trainer boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. In the video, it is seen that Ira is practising kick boxing with Nupur. It started with kick-boxing session, but ended up being a mushy hug session. She also can be seen apologies him for hitting him hard.

Sharing the video Ira Khan wrote, “Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing? Also… dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either.”

The most special thing in this video is that Ira falls into her boyfriend’s arms while practicing and both of them start laughing. Social media users are enjoying this romantic and fun style of the couple.

There are many such videos where duo can be seen workouts.

On professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December last year.

Ira Khan is the younger of Aamir Khan’s two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple is parents to son Azad. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking.