Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan has fulfilled Deepika Padukone’s request of teaching her the hook step of the former’s song “Dheeme dheeme” from the upcoming movie “Pati Patni Aur Woh”.

On Sunday, the two were spotted shaking leg with each other on the song outside Mumbai airport. Deepika was seen wearing a red jacket while Kartik looked uber cool in a purple jacket.

After the dance session, Deepika went inside the airport to catch a flight and Kartik headed back to his car. They both even took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their “Dheeme Dheeme Challenge”.

Deepika posted a thank you note for Kartik.

“Thank you Kartik for your warmth and enthusiasm. All the best and lots of love,” she wrote.

Kartik shared that he had “too much fun” with Deepika.

“#DheemeDheemeChallenge has reached the next level. Deepika…too much fun,” Kartik captioned the images in which he is seen taking on the “Dheeme dheeme” challenge with Deepika.

A day ago, Deepika had showed her interest to participate in the challenge and asked Kartik to teach her the signature step from the song “Dheeme dheeme”.

Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika tagged Kartik and wrote: “Kartik will you please teach me the ‘Dheeme dheeme’ step? I want to take part in the #dheemedheemechallenge!”

“Pati Patni Aur Woh” also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, and is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 hit of the same name. The film is slated to release December 6.