Sundargarh: A video of forest officials, with the help of residents, rescuing an elephant from a muddy well filled with water in Sundargarh district has been going viral on social media.

The video shows the elephant struggling hard inside the water-filled well, as villagers and forest officials try hard to rescue it.

The video was shared on Twitter by Parveen Kaswan, an IFS officer, with the caption, “A heartwarming video of #elephant rescue from a well. It is from Sudargarh dist of #Odisha, where #Forest staff & locals were successful. Such incidents pose a danger to rescuers also. Elephant just ran away, maybe thank later.”

Susanta had tweeted the video saying, “The operation in inclement weather lasted for nearly half a day. One can see the struggle of the elephant & never say no attitude of Forest & Fire personal & the local population. Time was running out. But the miracle happened.”

The video shows, a huge crowd surrounding the adult elephant around the well as officials try to push the elephant using ropes. The elephant can be seen desperately thrashing in the muddy water and grabs hold of a tree trunk to save itself from sinking.

It was after many tries that the elephant finally managed to get out of the water with the help of the official and locals. After which it finally runs away from the muddy water as the entire crowd cheers for it.