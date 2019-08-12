The Pandya brothers are making the headlines again, but this time not because of their cricketing talent. The two brothers recently enjoyed a house party with a group of friends and they chose Dhanush’s viral song- Why This Kolaveri Di- for a karaoke night.

The two got together to sing Dhanush’s ” Why This Kolaveri Di”. Hardik’s brother Krunal is also seen with him in the video, matching his singing skills with Hardik.

On Saturday, the big brother Krunal posted the video on Twitter, commenting, “Why this Kolaveri Kolaveri Kolaveri Di at the Pandya music studio.”

🎶 Why this Kolaveri Kolaveri Kolaveri Di at the Pandya music studio 😆🎤 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/Ja6cBFkFGH — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) August 10, 2019

Directed by Aishwarya R Dhanush, the 2012 film, 3, had Dhanush, Shruti Haasan, Prabhu, Siva Karthikeyan and Sundar Ramu in lead roles and featured the viral song. Composer Anirudh made his debut with the film. Dhanush reportedly wrote Kolaveri Di in 10 minutes when director Aishwarya asked him for a light song on the failure of love.

After India’s exit from the ICC World Cup 2019 in the semi-final, the team management rested Hardik Pandya for India’s tour of West Indies.

On the other hand, Krunal recently returned home from the Caribbean after the T20I series win against West Indies. For his all-round performance in the tournament, he was presented with the ‘Player of the Series’ award.

The two brothers were also part of the Mumbai Indians squad who won the Indian Premier League 2019 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.