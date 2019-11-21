Doctors in China refused to transplant a dead man’s lungs. Actually, the person smoked a packet of cigarette on regular basis for 30 years and as a result lungs became black.

Instead of being in a healthy pink colour, they had turned charcoal and were extremely dark.

Doctor uploaded the footage from Wuxi People’s Hospital in Jiangsu, China with the hashtag ‘jieyan’, which means quit smoking.

He wrote: ‘Many smokers in this country have lungs which look like this.

The video uploaded by doctors was viewed by 25 million times and the netizens considered it as the best anti-smoking advertisement ever.

The lungs were removed by a doctor in China’s Jiangsu Province after the patient died and donated his organs. According to reports, the unnamed man had signed up to donate his organs after death.

According to reports, every year more than 8 million people die across the globe due to tobacco products.

Smoking is the biggest cause of cancer and is known to produce chemicals which cause at least 15 different forms of the disease, reports added.