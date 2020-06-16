Mumbai: After the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, social media is flooded with just one common question i.e. who is responsible for the actor’s death. Fans have been targeting Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt for nepotism.

This morning netizens also targeted Salman Khan. People alleged that Hindi film industry has always been discriminatory against outsiders. Only star kids are welcomed while outsiders are not treated equally.

This was the same in the case of Sushant. The Chhichhore actor felt unwanted and left out by the industry. No one welcomed him to their parties and praised him for his performances. He felt left out and was always lonely.

Amid this controversy, a video of him being insulted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor is going viral on the internet. This video is from IIFA Award. In this, Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor can be seen making fun of the late actor. Sushant’s fans are expressing anger via sharing this video.

One user wrote – Hindi film industry doesn’t have guts to speak about a big star kid like this just because Sushant was from a small town they made fun of him. There is a huge difference between entertainment and insult.

Another user wrote, experienced actors or the old one of the Industry seem like they can’t tolerate new emerging artists. Sushant’s suicide has exposed the reality of this industry. The joke of Shah Rukh and Shahid was done with the intention of insulting them, it is clearly visible.

However, the video was in a light manner and not intended to offend Sushant, reports said.

On 14 June 2020, Rajput, aged 34, was found dead hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He had reportedly been suffering from depression for about six months. However, no suicide note has been found as of 15 June 2020. According to the Mumbai Police IPS officer Vinay Chaubey, some medical prescriptions and medical reports were found in Sushant’s room and the investigation is underway