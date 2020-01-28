Bhubaneswar: Railway stations, all 16 of them, under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) may get Internet Protocol (IP) based Video Surveillance System (VSS) to strengthen security at stations.

The Railway Ministry had notified earlier in the month that 983 stations across the country will be provided with smart cameras for facial recognition to improve the overall security of passengers. A budget of Rs 250 crore has been allotted to Indian Railways from Nirbhaya fund for installation of video surveillance system.

The statement also said that as of now, IP based VSS has been installed in 344 out of 983 stations in the country. According to information provided by ECoR, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Vizianagaram have been provided VSS under Nirbhaya Fund till now.

“Proposal for VSS are under process for Khurda Road, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Brahmapur, Talcher, Angul, Paradip, Balugaon, Chatrapur, Dhenkanal, Bargarh, Bolangir, Titlagarh, Kantabanji , Kesinga and Koraput,” said a source from ECoR.