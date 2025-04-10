A shocking incident has come to light from Bhagalpur, Bihar, where a thief attempted to snatch a mobile phone from a moving train, but his luck ran out, and he was caught on the spot. The situation escalated quickly, as passengers reportedly hung the accused from the train window while the train was still in motion. A video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, the thief is seen hanging outside the train window while passengers beat him. According to reports, the thief tried to grab a passenger’s phone through the window, but the alert passenger immediately caught his hand.

What makes the incident even more startling is that it all occurred while the train was moving. So far, it remains unclear whether the railway police were informed at any of the stations en route.

The viral video has triggered a wave of reactions online. One X (formerly Twitter) user commented, “Will you become a goon, Baba?” while another wrote, “Luck did not favor you—the poor guy got trapped badly.”

However, some users have raised concerns over the rising number of mobile snatching incidents near train windows. They also criticised the passengers’ actions, stating that taking the law into one’s own hands is not the right approach. “After catching any accused, the police should be informed immediately,” one user said.