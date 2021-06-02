Mumbai: Bollywood action star and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal took Tuesday to Instagram with a specific aim. Vidyut Jammwal wanted to highlight the necessity to openly talk about sexual health. He feels open discussions on sexual health will eradicate taboo surrounding the same. The actor also shared a set of workouts on his YouTube channel, which he says will help rejuvenate blood flow. He said that the particular form of exercise will bring sexual energy back in the pelvic region.

“It’s time we braved into the discussion about sexual health and ‘Erectile Dysfunction’. One in 10 men can suffer from Erectile Dysfunction. Here’s KalariSutra, a set of 19 exercises which if practiced daily will help in rejuvenating your blood flow and bring sexual energy back into the pelvic region,” Vidyut wrote in his post.

See video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPkwL4JnWPY/

“Sexual health is a salient part of overall wellness and it should be talked about more openly so as to eradicate the taboo. Cheers to living a well-rounded life,” added Jammwal.

The actor also informed in his post that the complete set of the workout video is available on his YouTube channel.

The Rajput actor has made a name for himself in action movies. His Commando series has become a hit among the movie goers. Among his other known movies are Junglee and The Power. Being a trained martial artist, Jammwal can carry out any action scene in a quite effortless manner.