Hyderabad: Mortal remains of three persons from Andhra Pradesh who were killed in a boat tragedy in Vietnam arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport’s cargo terminal Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kondapalli Srinivas received the bodies and consoled the family members.

Earlier, the bodies of Mudiam Sreedhar (Kadapa), Gelli Jayalakshmi (Machilipatnam), and Ravi Teja (Hindupur) reached the Mumbai Airport. After completing all legal formalities in Mumbai, the mortal remains were handed over directly to the family members

The bodies were brought to Hyderabad from Mumbai by an IndiGo flight Tuesday morning.

After meeting the bereaved families at the Hyderabad Airport, Minister Kondapalli Srinivas personally oversaw the arrangements to send the mortal remains to their respective hometowns.

The minister expressed deep condolences to the families and offered words of comfort and strength to the relatives and close associates.

Andhra Pradesh government arranged free ambulances to transport the mortal remains from Hyderabad to the victims’ native villages.

The mortal remains of the three deceased Telugu tourists arrived at the Mumbai International Air Cargo Terminal at 9:35 p.m. Monday (July 13).

All medical, customs, immigration, and cargo clearance formalities were completed expeditiously through seamless inter-agency coordination.

According to a release issued by the Andhra Pradesh government, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Embassy of India in Vietnam, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, and other stakeholders made arrangements for the transportation of the mortal remains.

Three persons from Andhra Pradesh were among 15 Indians who died in the accident that occurred during a leisure trip organised by a mobile phone company for the families of its cell phone distributors from India.

One of the tourist boats carrying the group met with an accident near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam, Saturday (July 11).

The boat was carrying 32 passengers, of whom 15 lost their lives.

Gelli Kishore, husband of the deceased Gelli Jayalaksmi, was injured in the incident, and he has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vietnam.

All other Telugu tourists affected by the Vietnam boat tragedy had safely reached their respective destinations Sunday night.