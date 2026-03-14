Sundargarh: The Vigilance department has arrested a police assistant sub-inspector for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a dhaba owner, officials said Friday. The arrested officer, identified as Arupa Nanda Das, posted at Badagaon police station in Sundargarh district, was caught red-handed Thursday while accepting the bribe to help the eatery owner in a case and allow him to operate his business smoothly, the department said in a statement.

Following the trap, Vigilance officials conducted raids at four locations linked to Das and recovered Rs 3.31 lakh in cash from his government quarters in Bhubaneswar and Badagaon, which was subsequently seized. Vigilance sources said the accused ASI was forwarded to court Friday. A case has been registered at Rourkela Vigilance police station against Das under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Officials said Das had visited Vietnam in May last year and was found in possession of foreign currency from Vietnam and Nepal.