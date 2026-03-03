Dhenkanal: A Special Judge for Vigilance in Dhenkanal Monday sentenced former Assistant of the Overseas Economic Cooperation Fund (OECF), Niaranjan Panda, to two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

Panda, who had retired from OECF, was chargesheeted by Odisha Vigilance under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for possessing disproportionate assets (DA).

Sources from Odisha Vigilance confirmed that they will now approach the competent authority for the stoppage of Panda’s pension following his conviction.