Rayagada: Vigilance awareness week was organised by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for the workers of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) on its plant premises at Therubali in the district, Wednesday.

EPFO Assistant Commissioner Abesh Mishra presided at the meet.

The employees, workers, contract workers and the contractors participated in the programme and were taught on fair use of EPF and its proper management.

A grievance hearing camp was also held where the workers spoke on the problems related to EPF. The senior EPFO officials attending the meet answered their queries.

AK Behura, deputy general manager of IMFA and Anam Charan Swain, senior manager and senior executives participated in the programme.

