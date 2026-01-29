Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance officials intercepted a doctor at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack Thursday while he was allegedly carrying Rs 2.63 lakh in unaccounted cash, officials said.

The doctor, identified as Dr. Sanatana Behera, an associate professor in the Department of Hepatology, was stopped while he was on his way to his government quarters.

According to officials, Behera failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the source of the cash, which was seized during the interception. Following the seizure, vigilance teams launched searches at three locations linked to him to verify suspected assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A case has been registered against Behera at the Cuttack Vigilance Police Station under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said. Further investigation is underway.