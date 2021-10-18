Bhubaneswar: Simultaneous raids conducted by separate teams of Odisha Vigilance sleuths at 15 different locations Sunday over DA charge against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy continued for the entire day and concluded Monday morning.

Following the searches carried out in connection with Cuttack Cell Vigilance PS Case (No-06/2021), additional 1,440 gram of gold and a Sabyasachi brand designer necklace worth Rs 24.25 lakh were seized from the house of Panigrahy, a Vigilance official source informed.

Steps are being taken to attach the seized assets as well as to freeze the bank accounts of Panigrahy, including his family members.

Important documents found during the searches will be scrutinised by officials of Financial Wing of the Vigilance department, professional chartered accountants and banking consultants, the official said.

Cyber Cell of the anti-corruption wing will examine all digital evidences and documents seized during the searches. Examination of witnesses, suspects and accused person shall be carried out in due course of time. Detailed investigation is still underway, the source informed.

It is pertinent to mention, acting on Odisha Lokayukta’s order in this regard, the raids were conducted as Panigrahy allegedly possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He amassed assets of over Rs 5.05 crore, an official press release mentioned.

PNN