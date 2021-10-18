Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 340 new Covid-19 cases, of which 50 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,35,417. Active caseload in the state now stands at 4,824.

Odisha also reported five (05) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,290 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported three (03) Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Sundargarh reported highest deaths (two). It was followed by Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Khurda districts (one each).

Out of the 340 new infections, 199 were reported from quarantine centres while 141 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 443 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 149 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 43 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (3), Balasore (13), Bargarh (6), Bhadrak (4), Bolangir (1), Deogarh (1), Dhenkanal (1), Ganjam (4), Jagatsinghpur (10), Jajpur (9), Kendrapara (15), Koraput (3), Mayurbhanj (14), Nabarangpur (1), Nayagarh (2), Puri (7), Rayagada (4), Sambalpur (12) and Sundargarh (2).

The State Pool reported 36 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,11,18,450 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 508.

PNN