Bhubaneswar: Online counselling process of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2021 for the BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT and Integrated MSc courses will commence from 5.00pm Sunday.

Candidates have been advised by OJEE authorities to visit its official websites (www.ojee.nic.in and www.odishajee.com) for the detailed schedule, seat matrix and counselling brochure, an official said.

Those who have already paid part ‘admission-cum-seat confirmation fee’ and got their documents verified can now download the final allotment letters. They would report to the allotted institute or college for admission within the stipulated time (which will be notified later).

Candidates with newly allotted seats will be able to download their final allotment letters only after completing the fee payment and document verification process, the OJEE senior official further said.

Important dates of OJEE-2021 counselling:

October 17 – Registration of candidates and choice filling to begin.

October 28 – Display of mock seat allotment (Phase-1) based on choices filled-in by candidates as of 5.00pm October 27, 2021 to be made available online.

October 31 (after 5.00pm) – Display of mock seat allotment (Phase-2) based on choices filled-in by candidates as of 5.00pm October 30, 2021 to be made available online.

November 2 (after 10.00pm) – Registration and choice locking to end.

November 3 – Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats.

November 5 (after 5.00pm) – Round-1 seat allotment.

November 5 to 8 – Online reporting and payment of part admission-cum-seat confirmation fee, document upload, exercise of freeze and float option.

November 5 (from 5.00pm) up to November 11 (till 5.00pm) – Withdrawal from seat allocation process.

November 11 – Last date to respond to query, if any, for Round-1.

November 6 (from 11.00am) up to November 11 (till 10.00pm) – Registration for Special OJEE BTech rank holders and JEE Main rank holders who have not registered earlier.

November 12 – Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats.

November 14 (after 5.00pm) – Round-2 seat allotment to be done.

November 14 (from 5.00pm) up to November 16 (till 5.00pm) – Online reporting and payment of part admission-cum-seat confirmation fee, document upload, exercise of freeze and float option (only for candidates newly allotted in Round-2).

November 14 (from 10.00am) up to November 18 (till 5.00pm) – Withdrawal from seat allocation process.

November 18 (after 5.00pm) – Last date to respond to query, if any, for Round-2.

November 21 (after 5.00pm) – Final round of the seat allotment and downloading of allotment letters to begin.

November 21 (from 5.00pm) up to November 22 (till 10.00pm) – Online reporting and payment of part admission-cum-seat confirmation fee, document upload and respond to query, if any (only for candidates newly allotted).

